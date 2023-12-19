Market Analysts see RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] gaining to $2.60. Time to buy?

RLX Technology Inc ADR [NYSE: RLX] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.12. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:30 AM that RLX Technology Announces Business Acquisitions to Facilitate Its International Expansion.

RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced that it entered into two share purchase agreements with two target companies and their respective shareholders (the “Share Purchase Agreements for Business Acquisitions”) with a total consideration of approximately US$25 million. The entry of the Share Purchase Agreements for Business Acquisitions and the transactions contemplated thereunder have been approved by the Company’s board of directors and audit committee.

Each of the two target companies is a market leader in e-vapor industry in its home country, located in Southeast Asia and North Asia, respectively. The transactions contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreements for Business Acquisitions are expected to facilitate the Company’s international expansion in Southeast Asia and North Asia. The Company also plans to continue its overseas expansion in the future.

RLX Technology Inc ADR stock has also gained 4.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RLX stock has inclined by 49.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.44% and lost -7.83% year-on date.

The market cap for RLX stock reached $2.13 billion, with 1.00 billion shares outstanding and 921.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.12M shares, RLX reached a trading volume of 9350076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $2.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc ADR is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

RLX stock trade performance evaluation

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, RLX shares gained by 4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.62 for RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.87, while it was recorded at 2.11 for the last single week of trading, and 1.94 for the last 200 days.

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

RLX Technology Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.73 and a Current Ratio set at 14.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX Technology Inc ADR go to 12.71%.

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]: Institutional Ownership

