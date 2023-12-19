Market Analysts see ON Semiconductor Corp. [ON] gaining to $75. Time to buy?

ON Semiconductor Corp. [NASDAQ: ON] closed the trading session at $83.76. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM that onsemi Third Quarter 2023 Results Exceed Expectations.

Achieves record revenue in automotive and industrial end markets.

onsemi (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ON) today announced results for the third quarter of 2023 with the following highlights:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.30 percent and weekly performance of 5.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.10M shares, ON reached to a volume of 5978794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ON Semiconductor Corp. [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $86.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corp. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 57.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ON stock trade performance evaluation

ON Semiconductor Corp. [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 20.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.62 for ON Semiconductor Corp. [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.51, while it was recorded at 83.01 for the last single week of trading, and 85.58 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corp. [ON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ON Semiconductor Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.44.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ON Semiconductor Corp. [ON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corp. go to 4.63%.

ON Semiconductor Corp. [ON]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.