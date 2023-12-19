Market Analysts see DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gaining to $46. Time to buy?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -0.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.19. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 11:48 AM that DraftKings Launches “Pick6”—A Peer-to-Peer Fantasy Sports Variant.

New App and Web Product is Available Starting December 6th in Select States.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8387252 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DraftKings Inc. stands at 4.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.59%.

The market cap for DKNG stock reached $16.41 billion, with 450.57 million shares outstanding and 444.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.81M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 8387252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $40.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

How has DKNG stock performed recently?

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 178.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.33 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.62, while it was recorded at 36.15 for the last single week of trading, and 27.41 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Insider trade positions for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DKNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DKNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.