Market Analysts see Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] gaining to $2.75. Time to buy?

Coeur Mining Inc [NYSE: CDE] loss -3.95% or -0.14 points to close at $3.40 with a heavy trading volume of 6931237 shares. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Coeur Appoints Rob Krcmarov to Board of Directors.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced the appointment of Mr. Rob Krcmarov to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective December 11.

An international mining executive and geologist, Mr. Krcmarov has held leadership roles at site, regional and corporate levels throughout his approximately 35 years in the natural resources industry. Mr. Krcmarov most recently served as a technical advisor to Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”), and previously served as part of the executive leadership team with that company for 13 years, including most recently as Barrick’s Executive Vice President Exploration and Growth beginning in 2016. Mr. Krcmarov’s leadership capabilities span mineral exploration, drilling operations, mining operations, change management, research and development, and strategic planning. His depth of experience includes extensive expertise in mergers and acquisitions, evaluation of new business opportunities, external joint venture negotiations, capital markets engagement and a long track record of running safe, responsible operations. He holds a Master of Economic Geology from the University of Tasmania and a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Adelaide. Mr. Krcmarov is currently a director of Major Drilling Group International Inc., Osisko Gold Royalties, and Orla Mining Ltd.

The daily chart for CDE points out that the company has recorded 15.65% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.60M shares, CDE reached to a volume of 6931237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $3.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.32. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 37.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.62 for Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.68, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

