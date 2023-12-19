Market Analysts see Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ: BMRA] price surged by 66.67 percent to reach at $0.66. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 7:47 AM that Biomerica Received US FDA 510(k) Clearance for Their Hp Detect™ ELISA Test Product Designed to Detect the Presence of the H. pylori Bacteria That infects Approximately 35% of the U.S. Population.

Over 80% of gastric cancers are attributed to H. pylori bacterial infection.

Gastric cancer is the third most common cause of cancer related death in the world.

The one-year BMRA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.31. The average equity rating for BMRA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMRA shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Biomerica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biomerica Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

BMRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.74. With this latest performance, BMRA shares gained by 83.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.99 for Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9113, while it was recorded at 1.1398 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3109 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Biomerica Inc. Fundamentals:

Biomerica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.55 and a Current Ratio set at 6.63.

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] Institutonal Ownership Details

