Lyft Inc [LYFT] Is Currently 0.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lyft Inc [NASDAQ: LYFT] gained 0.58% or 0.09 points to close at $15.64 with a heavy trading volume of 12829985 shares. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Lyft CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Barclays.

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) announced today that Erin Brewer, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 in San Francisco, CA. Ms. Brewer is scheduled to appear at 11:35 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Lyft website at http://investor.Lyft.com.

The daily chart for LYFT points out that the company has recorded 60.41% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.61M shares, LYFT reached to a volume of 12829985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lyft Inc [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $11.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Lyft Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24.

Trading performance analysis for LYFT stock

Lyft Inc [LYFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.91. With this latest performance, LYFT shares gained by 50.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.80 for Lyft Inc [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.19, while it was recorded at 15.01 for the last single week of trading, and 10.49 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc [LYFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lyft Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lyft Inc [LYFT]

