Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG] is 6.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [NYSE: LYG] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.34.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR stock has also gained 2.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYG stock has inclined by 12.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.93% and gained 6.36% year-on date.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The market cap for LYG stock reached $36.98 billion, with 16.74 billion shares outstanding and 15.80 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.02M shares, LYG reached a trading volume of 6106200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYG shares is $2.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYG stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68.

LYG stock trade performance evaluation

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.18. With this latest performance, LYG shares gained by 11.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.15 for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.11, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 2.20 for the last 200 days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.88.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR go to -10.30%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LYG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LYG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LYG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.