Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] Stock trading around $0.65 per share: What’s Next?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [NYSE: LICY] loss -7.60% or -0.05 points to close at $0.65 with a heavy trading volume of 6870061 shares. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Li-Cycle Comments on Process to Evaluate Financing and Strategic Alternatives.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), a leading global lithium-ion battery resource recovery company, today acknowledged regulatory filings made yesterday in the United States and Canada by Glencore plc and its affiliates (together, “Glencore”) related to discussions that Glencore is having regarding Li-Cycle and its subsidiaries, in light of the ongoing process being conducted by the Company to evaluate financing and strategic alternatives. The Company does not intend to comment specifically on Glencore’s disclosures.

As previously announced on November 13, 2023, the Company has engaged Moelis & Company LLC (“Moelis”), a leading global independent investment bank, as financial advisor to assist in evaluating financing and strategic alternatives for the Company. Moelis has commenced a robust process that includes both existing stakeholders and potential new investors. The Company is committed to identifying and pursuing financing and strategic alternatives that are in the best interests of Li-Cycle.

The daily chart for LICY points out that the company has recorded -88.49% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.16M shares, LICY reached to a volume of 6870061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LICY shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LICY stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for LICY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for LICY stock

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.50. With this latest performance, LICY shares gained by 0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.45 for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3733, while it was recorded at 0.7018 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1031 for the last 200 days.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY]

The top three institutional holders of LICY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LICY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LICY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.