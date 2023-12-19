Lantheus Holdings Inc [LNTH] is 9.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lantheus Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: LNTH] closed the trading session at $55.60. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Lantheus and POINT Biopharma Announce Positive Topline Results from Pivotal SPLASH Trial in Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer.

Phase 3 SPLASH study of 177Lu-PNT2002 demonstrated statistically significant improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.11 percent and weekly performance of -22.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 977.34K shares, LNTH reached to a volume of 9208700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lantheus Holdings Inc [LNTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNTH shares is $106.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Lantheus Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-19-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lantheus Holdings Inc is set at 4.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNTH in the course of the last twelve months was 14.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.05.

LNTH stock trade performance evaluation

Lantheus Holdings Inc [LNTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.75. With this latest performance, LNTH shares dropped by -18.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.71 for Lantheus Holdings Inc [LNTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.61, while it was recorded at 72.32 for the last single week of trading, and 77.51 for the last 200 days.

Lantheus Holdings Inc [LNTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lantheus Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.05 and a Current Ratio set at 5.37.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lantheus Holdings Inc [LNTH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lantheus Holdings Inc go to 37.73%.

Lantheus Holdings Inc [LNTH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LNTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LNTH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LNTH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.