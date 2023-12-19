JP Morgan slashes price target on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] – find out why.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [NASDAQ: HST] traded at a low on 12/15/23, posting a -1.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.15. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend and Special Dividend on Common Stock.

Company returns to pre-pandemic quarterly payout level.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19694495 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at 2.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.08%.

The market cap for HST stock reached $13.51 billion, with 713.40 million shares outstanding and 697.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, HST reached a trading volume of 19694495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $20.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 15.64.

How has HST stock performed recently?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.45. With this latest performance, HST shares gained by 11.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.02 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.82, while it was recorded at 18.87 for the last single week of trading, and 16.63 for the last 200 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.45 and a Gross Margin at +17.63. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.90.

Return on Total Capital for HST is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.28. Additionally, HST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] managed to generate an average of $3,836,364 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc go to 28.40%.

Insider trade positions for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST]

The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.