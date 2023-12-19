JMP Securities lifts Shopify Inc [SHOP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Shopify Inc [NYSE: SHOP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.40% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.93%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Shopify Merchants Drive Record-High $9.3 Billion in Black Friday-Cyber Monday Sales.

Internet, Everywhere–(Newsfile Corp. – November 28, 2023) – Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, announced today that Shopify merchants reached a record $9.3 billion in sales* over Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) weekend – a 24% increase from last year.

From early Friday in New Zealand to late Monday in California, more than 61 million consumers globally purchased from brands powered by Shopify.

Over the last 12 months, SHOP stock rose by 111.95%. The one-year Shopify Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.41. The average equity rating for SHOP stock is currently 2.35, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $99.10 billion, with 1.20 billion shares outstanding and 1.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.67M shares, SHOP stock reached a trading volume of 9202102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shopify Inc [SHOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOP shares is $73.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Shopify Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-19-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shopify Inc is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHOP in the course of the last twelve months was 139.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.23.

SHOP Stock Performance Analysis:

Shopify Inc [SHOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.93. With this latest performance, SHOP shares gained by 14.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.78 for Shopify Inc [SHOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.78, while it was recorded at 75.57 for the last single week of trading, and 58.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shopify Inc Fundamentals:

Shopify Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.23 and a Current Ratio set at 7.23.

Shopify Inc [SHOP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SHOP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SHOP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SHOP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.