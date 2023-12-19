Jefferies slashes price target on POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT] – find out why.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc [NASDAQ: PNT] slipped around -1.57 points on Monday, while shares priced at $12.45 at the close of the session, down -11.20%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Lantheus and POINT Biopharma Announce Positive Topline Results from Pivotal SPLASH Trial in Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer.

Phase 3 SPLASH study of 177Lu-PNT2002 demonstrated statistically significant improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, PNT reached a trading volume of 36661399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNT shares is $14.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for POINT Biopharma Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for POINT Biopharma Global Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.14.

How has PNT stock performed recently?

POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.13. With this latest performance, PNT shares dropped by -6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.77 for POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.22, while it was recorded at 13.71 for the last single week of trading, and 9.67 for the last 200 days.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

POINT Biopharma Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.14 and a Current Ratio set at 9.14.

Insider trade positions for POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT]

The top three institutional holders of PNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PNT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PNT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.