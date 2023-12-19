Jefferies slashes price target on Aramark [ARMK] – find out why.

Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] closed the trading session at $27.72. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Aramark Announces Tom Ondrof Plans to Retire as Chief Financial Officer; Jim Tarangelo, SVP Finance & Treasurer, Appointed Successor.

Ondrof to serve as Strategic Advisor.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) today announced that Tom Ondrof, Chief Financial Officer, plans to retire from his current position on January 12, 2024, at which time he will serve as a Strategic Advisor through May 2024. Jim Tarangelo, Aramark’s Senior Vice President Finance & Treasurer, has been appointed to succeed Ondrof as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 13.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.12 percent and weekly performance of 2.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, ARMK reached to a volume of 6329026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aramark [ARMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMK shares is $31.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMK stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aramark shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aramark is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARMK in the course of the last twelve months was 23.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

ARMK stock trade performance evaluation

Aramark [ARMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, ARMK shares gained by 0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.89 for Aramark [ARMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.21, while it was recorded at 27.30 for the last single week of trading, and 27.22 for the last 200 days.

Aramark [ARMK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aramark’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aramark [ARMK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aramark go to 19.79%.

Aramark [ARMK]: Institutional Ownership

