iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] fell -12.64% so far this year. What now?

iQIYI Inc ADR [NASDAQ: IQ] slipped around -0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.63 at the close of the session, down -1.07%. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 10:29 PM that iQIYI International Announces 2024 Strategies at Asia TV Forum: 280+ Chinese Language Shows, 35+ Southeast Asian Series and International adaptation of “Youth With You” in the Pipeline.

The Asian streaming leader unveiled strategic partnership and content slates, joined by the Singapore Tourism Board and top-notched production houses from Thailand and Malaysia.

Asian streaming leader iQIYI hosted “International iJOY conference: 2024 Grand Reveal” at Asia TV Forum on December 6. The event was kicked off with the 2023 milestone celebration to have brought 500 shows in a total of 6,000 Hours of premium entertainment experience for the global aficionado of TV shows and films this year, followed by the exciting announcement of more than 280 new Chinese language dramas, films, variety shows, along with 35+ original productions and licensed series from Southeast Asia region for the next two years.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 8137788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $7.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc ADR is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

How has IQ stock performed recently?

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -7.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.60 for iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.74, while it was recorded at 4.65 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

iQIYI Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

Earnings analysis for iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc ADR go to 4.46%.

Insider trade positions for iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]

The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.