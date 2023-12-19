Halliburton Co. [HAL] is -7.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Halliburton Co. [NYSE: HAL] gained 1.09% on the last trading session, reaching $36.21 price per share at the time. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Halliburton Labs Welcomes Seven New Companies.

Companies join collaborative ecosystem to accelerate innovative energy and climate ventures.

Halliburton Labs announced Airovation Technologies, Ayrton Energy, Cache Energy, CENS, Disa Technologies, Marel Power Solutions, and XtraLit as the newest participants in its collaborative environment.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 6692233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Halliburton Co. [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $49.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Halliburton Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Co. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

Trading performance analysis for HAL stock

Halliburton Co. [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, HAL shares dropped by -2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.80 for Halliburton Co. [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.69, while it was recorded at 35.41 for the last single week of trading, and 36.03 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Co. [HAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Halliburton Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 2.14.

Halliburton Co. [HAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Co. go to 24.25%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Halliburton Co. [HAL]

