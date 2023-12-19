fuboTV Inc [FUBO] moved down -0.89: Why It’s Important

fuboTV Inc [NYSE: FUBO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.89% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.73%. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Fubo Announces Inducement Grants Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08.

FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that on November 15, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Fubo’s Board of Directors granted restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 6,874 shares of its common stock to three new employees to induce them to join Fubo. The awards were granted under Fubo’s 2023 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, and vest annually over a four-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the New York Stock Exchange rules.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, FUBO stock rose by 53.46%. The one-year fuboTV Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.18. The average equity rating for FUBO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $975.06 million, with 292.81 million shares outstanding and 281.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.63M shares, FUBO stock reached a trading volume of 11708735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on fuboTV Inc [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

FUBO Stock Performance Analysis:

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.73. With this latest performance, FUBO shares gained by 14.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.25 for fuboTV Inc [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.86, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading, and 2.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into fuboTV Inc Fundamentals:

fuboTV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FUBO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FUBO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.