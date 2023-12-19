For Procter & Gamble Co. [PG], Analyst sees a rise to $177. What next?

Procter & Gamble Co. [NYSE: PG] surged by $2.21 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $146.17. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 9:15 AM that P&G Appoints Ashley McEvoy to Board of Directors.

Appointment Deepens Board Expertise in Global Consumer Health Care.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Ashley McEvoy, former Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman of MedTech at Johnson & Johnson, to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective December 12, 2023.

Procter & Gamble Co. stock has also gained 0.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PG stock has declined by -4.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.34% and lost -3.56% year-on date.

The market cap for PG stock reached $344.51 billion, with 2.36 billion shares outstanding and 2.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.62M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 8409870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $165.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Procter & Gamble Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Procter & Gamble Co. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 23.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.48.

PG stock trade performance evaluation

Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.73 for Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.85, while it was recorded at 145.86 for the last single week of trading, and 149.94 for the last 200 days.

Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Procter & Gamble Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Procter & Gamble Co. go to 7.80%.

Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.