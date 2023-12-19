For Pinterest Inc [PINS], Analyst sees a rise to $46. What next?

Pinterest Inc [NYSE: PINS] gained 0.88% or 0.33 points to close at $37.70 with a heavy trading volume of 9698283 shares. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results, Delivers Strong Revenue Growth and Continued Margin Expansion.

Q3 Revenue of $763 million accelerated to 11% year over year growth.

Global Monthly Active Users reach 482 million, a record high for the company.

The daily chart for PINS points out that the company has recorded 49.54% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.80M shares, PINS reached to a volume of 9698283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinterest Inc [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $36.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 62.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.99.

Trading performance analysis for PINS stock

Pinterest Inc [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.62. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 20.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.90 for Pinterest Inc [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.94, while it was recorded at 36.94 for the last single week of trading, and 27.36 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc [PINS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pinterest Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.99 and a Current Ratio set at 9.99.

Pinterest Inc [PINS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc go to 38.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pinterest Inc [PINS]

The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PINS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PINS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.