For Hut 8 Corp [HUT], Analyst sees a rise to $1.50. What next?

Hut 8 Corp [NASDAQ: HUT] jumped around 1.66 points on Monday, while shares priced at $12.16 at the close of the session, up 15.81%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Hut 8 selected by Celsius debtors to build out Cedarvale, Texas site.

Managed Services team to build out and install approximately 66,000 miners at 215MW site.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, HUT reached a trading volume of 8169747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hut 8 Corp [HUT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUT shares is $11.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Hut 8 Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Corp is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUT in the course of the last twelve months was 44.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.61.

How has HUT stock performed recently?

Hut 8 Corp [HUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.48. With this latest performance, HUT shares gained by 30.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.75 for Hut 8 Corp [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.17, while it was recorded at 9.93 for the last single week of trading, and 11.27 for the last 200 days.

Hut 8 Corp [HUT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hut 8 Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.61 and a Current Ratio set at 4.61.

Insider trade positions for Hut 8 Corp [HUT]

