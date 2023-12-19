For First Horizon Corporation [FHN], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] slipped around -0.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $13.62 at the close of the session, down -1.16%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM that First Horizon Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on January 18, 2024.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) plans to announce fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on January 18, 2024. The news release and supplemental materials will be available at ir.firsthorizon.com at approximately 6:45 am ET/5:45 am CT. FHN management will host a live conference call and webcast presentation that morning with details as follows:.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.46M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 7895987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $14.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.38.

How has FHN stock performed recently?

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 12.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.21 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.88, while it was recorded at 13.76 for the last single week of trading, and 13.04 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

First Horizon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

Earnings analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 2.40%.

Insider trade positions for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FHN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FHN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.