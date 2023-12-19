Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] Revenue clocked in at $13.46 billion, down -11.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [NYSE: FIS] closed the trading session at $60.04. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that With Trust in Generative AI Fragile, Consumers Lay Out Terms for Adoption in Financial Services, According to FIS Survey.

Key facts and findings.

As businesses race to capitalize on the potential of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), 71% of Americans surveyed say the technology makes them feel anxious.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.51 percent and weekly performance of 2.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, FIS reached to a volume of 5779438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $65.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

FIS stock trade performance evaluation

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, FIS shares gained by 11.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.20 for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.13, while it was recorded at 59.53 for the last single week of trading, and 55.46 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. go to 2.00%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.