Etsy Inc [ETSY] moved up 4.69: Why It’s Important

Etsy Inc [NASDAQ: ETSY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.69% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.27%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced participation including a fireside chat at the 49th Nasdaq Investor Conference on December 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. GMT / 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on our IR website at investors.etsy.com.

Over the last 12 months, ETSY stock dropped by -32.95%. The one-year Etsy Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.17. The average equity rating for ETSY stock is currently 2.32, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.11 billion, with 125.05 million shares outstanding and 118.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, ETSY stock reached a trading volume of 7545487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Etsy Inc [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $80.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Etsy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.45.

ETSY Stock Performance Analysis:

Etsy Inc [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 20.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.31 for Etsy Inc [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.44, while it was recorded at 83.64 for the last single week of trading, and 84.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Etsy Inc Fundamentals:

Etsy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 2.45.

ETSY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc go to 16.00%.

Etsy Inc [ETSY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ETSY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.