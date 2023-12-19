Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] moved down -0.65: Why It’s Important

Elanco Animal Health Inc [NYSE: ELAN] loss -0.65% or -0.09 points to close at $13.67 with a heavy trading volume of 6681675 shares. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Elanco to Participate in Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will attend the Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference, November 28-29, 2023. Todd Young, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 29 at 8:20 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s investor website. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

The daily chart for ELAN points out that the company has recorded 33.63% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, ELAN reached to a volume of 6681675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

Trading performance analysis for ELAN stock

Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.55. With this latest performance, ELAN shares gained by 18.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.47 for Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.91, while it was recorded at 13.51 for the last single week of trading, and 10.47 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Elanco Animal Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 2.82.

Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Inc go to -6.55%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]

The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ELAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ELAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.