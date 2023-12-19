Ebix Inc. [EBIX] moved down -67.55: Why It’s Important

Ebix Inc. [NASDAQ: EBIX] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -67.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.60. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 6:03 AM that Ebix Reaches “Stalking Horse” Sale Agreement for Life Insurance and Annuity Business with Zinnia to Ensure Successful Recapitalization Efforts.

Company Continues to Have Robust Worldwide Operations and Strong Fundamentals.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21431311 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ebix Inc. stands at 40.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.58%.

The market cap for EBIX stock reached $49.44 million, with 30.82 million shares outstanding and 24.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, EBIX reached a trading volume of 21431311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ebix Inc. [EBIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBIX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBIX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Ebix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebix Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBIX in the course of the last twelve months was 2.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

How has EBIX stock performed recently?

Ebix Inc. [EBIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -65.59. With this latest performance, EBIX shares dropped by -65.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.93 for Ebix Inc. [EBIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.15, while it was recorded at 4.17 for the last single week of trading, and 14.88 for the last 200 days.

Ebix Inc. [EBIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ebix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.41.

Earnings analysis for Ebix Inc. [EBIX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ebix Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ebix Inc. [EBIX]

