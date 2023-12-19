Dominion Energy Inc [D] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $47

Dominion Energy Inc [NYSE: D] loss -0.62% on the last trading session, reaching $48.18 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 10:42 AM that Dominion Energy expands battery storage fleet in Virginia.

Largest storage facility in the company’s fleet is now operating in Chesterfield County.

Batteries store energy and discharge it to the grid when customers need it the most .

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, D reached a trading volume of 7358887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dominion Energy Inc [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $48.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for D stock

Dominion Energy Inc [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.04 for Dominion Energy Inc [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.53, while it was recorded at 48.59 for the last single week of trading, and 50.14 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc [D]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dominion Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Dominion Energy Inc [D]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc go to -5.12%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dominion Energy Inc [D]

The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in D stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in D stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.