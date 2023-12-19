Deutsche Bank lifts Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Peloton Interactive Inc [NASDAQ: PTON] slipped around -0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.01 at the close of the session, down -2.28%. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM that PELOTON APPOINTS LAUREN WEINBERG AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER.

Industry Leader to Build on Refreshed Brand Momentum to Drive Growth.

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), the leading connected fitness platform, today announced the appointment of Lauren Weinberg as Peloton’s new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). She will replace Leslie Berland. Weinberg brings over 20 years of expertise as an insights-driven marketing leader. She will serve as a member of Peloton’s leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Barry McCarthy. Weinberg will oversee brand and product marketing, growth marketing, creative, consumer insights, membership, and global communications.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.04M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 6940682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $7.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78.

How has PTON stock performed recently?

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.81. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 12.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 6.00 for the last single week of trading, and 7.41 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Peloton Interactive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.43 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

Insider trade positions for Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]

