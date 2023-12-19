Denison Mines Corp [DNN] gain 55.65% so far this year. What now?

Denison Mines Corp [AMEX: DNN] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 1.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.79. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Denison Reports Appointment of Elizabeth Sidle as CFO and Addition of Geoff Smith to Executive Team.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Elizabeth Sidle to the position of Chief Financial Officer, in addition to her current position as Vice President Finance, and the addition of Mr. Geoff Smith to the position of Vice President Corporate Development & Commercial. View PDF version.

David Cates, Denison’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are proud to promote Liz Sidle to the position of Chief Financial Officer. In her prior positions with Denison, Liz has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and is a highly valued member of the executive team. We thank her for stepping in as Interim CFO, and know she will continue to excel as a leader of our finance team during this exciting time of growth for the Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10200498 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Denison Mines Corp stands at 5.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.19%.

The market cap for DNN stock reached $1.59 billion, with 888.61 million shares outstanding and 871.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.21M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 10200498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Denison Mines Corp [DNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $2.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 207.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has DNN stock performed recently?

Denison Mines Corp [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.04 for Denison Mines Corp [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6726, while it was recorded at 1.7980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3437 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp [DNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Denison Mines Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.29.

Insider trade positions for Denison Mines Corp [DNN]

The top three institutional holders of DNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DNN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DNN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.