Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] moved down -2.74: Why It’s Important

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [NYSE: DAL] closed the trading session at $41.18. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that UATP INVITES TRAVEL INDUSTRY EXECUTIVES TO AIRLINE DISTRIBUTION® 2024.

Registration Now Open.

UATP invites global airlines and industry executives to attend Airline Distribution 2024. The event will be held at the Palais Hansen Vienna, 12-14 March 2024 in Vienna, Austria.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.32 percent and weekly performance of 1.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.14M shares, DAL reached to a volume of 8549222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $52.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines, Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

DAL stock trade performance evaluation

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 15.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.24 for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.54, while it was recorded at 41.68 for the last single week of trading, and 38.38 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.44.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. go to 32.60%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.