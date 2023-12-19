CVS Health Corp [CVS] Is Currently 0.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CVS Health Corp [NYSE: CVS] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 0.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $74.88. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 6:30 AM that CVS Health highlights path to accelerating long-term growth through building a world of health around every consumer.

Introduces CVS CostVantageTM and CVS Caremark TrueCostTM to drive aligned incentives and deliver a more transparent and sustainable reimbursement model.

Launches CVS HealthspireTM brand for Health Services segment that simplifies access to multi-payor capabilities, better aligns client service, and drives better outcomes and greater lifetime member value.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7687670 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CVS Health Corp stands at 1.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.99%.

The market cap for CVS stock reached $96.36 billion, with 1.30 billion shares outstanding and 1.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.48M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 7687670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CVS Health Corp [CVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $87.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CVS Health Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corp is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

How has CVS stock performed recently?

CVS Health Corp [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 9.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.66 for CVS Health Corp [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.19, while it was recorded at 74.54 for the last single week of trading, and 71.24 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corp [CVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CVS Health Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings analysis for CVS Health Corp [CVS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corp go to 2.35%.

Insider trade positions for CVS Health Corp [CVS]

The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.