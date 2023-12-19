Cuentas Inc [CUEN] is -6.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cuentas Inc [NASDAQ: CUEN] closed the trading session at $2.21. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 10:16 AM that CUEN – Unleashes the Power of Shareholder Influence – Unveils Proxy Vote Link and Ignites a Call to Action.

Cuentas, Inc.’s announced shareholders are now able to cast their proxy votes in advance of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for December 20, 2023, at 10 am (EDT). Launches electronic voting site and printed material distribution.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.44 percent and weekly performance of 100.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 138.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 301.36K shares, CUEN reached to a volume of 28221137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cuentas Inc [CUEN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cuentas Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

CUEN stock trade performance evaluation

Cuentas Inc [CUEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 100.91. With this latest performance, CUEN shares gained by 138.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.89 for Cuentas Inc [CUEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2600, while it was recorded at 1.3500 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5600 for the last 200 days.

Cuentas Inc [CUEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cuentas Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Cuentas Inc [CUEN]: Institutional Ownership

