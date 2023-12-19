Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] Is Currently 9.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [NYSE: CLF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.63% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.29%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 9:25 AM that Cleveland-Cliffs Comments on Transformative Global Industry Consolidation and Updates Investors on Capital Allocation Priorities.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) (“Cliffs” or “the Company”) issued the following statement regarding the announced proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President of CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, said, “We identified U.S. Steel as an extremely undervalued company with significant synergy potential when combined with Cleveland-Cliffs, creating a union-friendly American champion among the top-10 steelmakers in the world. Even though U.S. Steel’s Board of Directors and CEO chose to go a different direction with a foreign buyer, their move validates our view that our sector remains undervalued by the broader market, and that a multiple re-rating for Cleveland-Cliffs is long overdue. We congratulate U.S. Steel on their announcement and wish them luck in closing the transaction with Nippon Steel.”.

Over the last 12 months, CLF stock rose by 36.48%. The one-year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.05. The average equity rating for CLF stock is currently 2.09, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.35 billion, with 513.34 million shares outstanding and 495.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.33M shares, CLF stock reached a trading volume of 42959465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $19.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

CLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.29. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 20.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.48 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.70, while it was recorded at 18.68 for the last single week of trading, and 16.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Fundamentals:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.