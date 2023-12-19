Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG] Stock trading around $2.29 per share: What’s Next?

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [NYSE: CIG] gained 1.78% or 0.04 points to close at $2.29 with a heavy trading volume of 6632739 shares. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 6:14 PM that CEMIG FILES 20-F FORM.

A COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS – CEMIG (“CEMIG”), a publicly held company with shares traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid, hereby informs the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (“B3”) and the market in general that it has filed on May 16, 2023, Form 20-F for the 2022 fiscal year (“2022 Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

2022 Form 20-F can be accessed on SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov, or the Company’s Investor Relations website, at http://ri.cemig.com.br.

The daily chart for CIG points out that the company has recorded -10.51% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, CIG reached to a volume of 6632739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIG shares is $2.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIG stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for CIG stock

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02. With this latest performance, CIG shares dropped by -15.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.58 for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.37, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading, and 2.40 for the last 200 days.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR go to 0.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG]

