Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD] Revenue clocked in at $803.17 million, up 6.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: CD] loss -1.63% or -0.14 points to close at $8.45 with a heavy trading volume of 11736262 shares. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 11:00 PM that Chindata Group Announces Completion of Going Private Transaction.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, which was approved by the Company’s shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on December 4, 2023, each of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares (collectively, the “Shares”) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Merger (the “Effective Time”), other than (i) the Shares deemed contributed to BCPE Chivalry Topco Limited by the Rollover Shareholders (as defined in the Merger Agreement), (ii) Shares (including Shares represented by American depositary shares (each, an “ADS”), each representing two Class A ordinary shares) held by Parent, Merger Sub, the Company or any of their subsidiaries, (iii) Shares (including ADSs corresponding to such Shares) held by the Company or The Bank of New York Mellon (the “Depositary”) and reserved for issuance and allocation pursuant to the 2020 Share Option Plan adopted by the Company and effective as of January 1, 2020 (the Shares described in clauses (i) through (iii), the “Excluded Shares”), (iv) Shares owned by holders who have validly exercised and not effectively withdrawn or otherwise lost their rights to dissent from the Merger pursuant to Section 238 of the Companies Act (As Revised) of the Cayman Islands (the “CICA”), and (v) Shares represented by ADSs, has been cancelled and ceased to exist in exchange for the right to receive US$4.30 per Share in cash without interest and net of any applicable withholding taxes. Each ADS issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than ADSs representing Excluded Shares), together with each Class A ordinary share represented by such ADS, has been cancelled in exchange for the right to receive US$8.60 per ADS in cash (less $5.00 or less per 100 ADSs cancelled and any other fees and charges payable pursuant to the terms of the deposit agreement, dated September 29, 2020, among the Company, the Depositary and all holders from time to time of ADSs issued thereunder) without interest and net of any applicable withholding taxes. The Excluded Shares have been cancelled without payment of any consideration from the Company therefor and the Dissenting Shares have been cancelled and will entitle the former holders thereof to receive the fair value thereon determined in accordance with the provisions of Section 238 of the CICA.

The daily chart for CD points out that the company has recorded 17.20% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, CD reached to a volume of 11736262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CD shares is $10.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CD stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90.

Trading performance analysis for CD stock

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, CD shares dropped by -7.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.69 for Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.66, while it was recorded at 8.55 for the last single week of trading, and 7.58 for the last 200 days.

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.99.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD]

