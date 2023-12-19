Cara Therapeutics Inc [CARA] Revenue clocked in at $21.23 million, down -94.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Cara Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CARA] price plunged by -48.85 percent to reach at -$0.6. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Cara Therapeutics Announces Outcome from Dose-Finding Part A of KIND 1 Study Evaluating Oral Difelikefalin for Moderate-to-Severe Pruritus in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis.

– Oral difelikefalin as adjunct to topical corticosteroids (TCS) did not demonstrate meaningful clinical benefit compared to TCS alone; As a result, Cara will discontinue its clinical program in pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis –.

– Late-stage oral difelikefalin clinical programs for pruritus associated with notalgia paresthetica and advanced chronic kidney disease continue to enroll on track with key data readouts expected in 2H24 –.

The one-year CARA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.0. The average equity rating for CARA stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cara Therapeutics Inc [CARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARA shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cara Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cara Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

CARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Cara Therapeutics Inc [CARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.53. With this latest performance, CARA shares dropped by -42.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.09 for Cara Therapeutics Inc [CARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1883, while it was recorded at 1.0948 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9174 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cara Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Cara Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.25 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Cara Therapeutics Inc [CARA] Institutonal Ownership Details

