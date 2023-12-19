Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell -78.86% so far this year. What now?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.88% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -33.40%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 9:04 AM that Canopy Growth Announces Completed Sale of This Works.

Divestiture of the skincare and wellness brand is aligned with Canopy Growth’s focus on North American cannabis operations.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announced that the Company has completed the divestiture of its This Works skincare and wellness brand to Inspirit Capital, a London-based investment firm.

Over the last 12 months, CGC stock dropped by -81.29%. The one-year Canopy Growth Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.88. The average equity rating for CGC stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $404.92 million, with 829.08 million shares outstanding and 651.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.29M shares, CGC stock reached a trading volume of 35766492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $0.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

CGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.40. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -7.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.32 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5970, while it was recorded at 0.5565 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8829 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canopy Growth Corporation Fundamentals:

Canopy Growth Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.07 and a Current Ratio set at 2.52.

CGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 13.28%.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.