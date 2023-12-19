Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] – find out why.

Coinbase Global Inc [NASDAQ: COIN] jumped around 5.53 points on Monday, while shares priced at $153.43 at the close of the session, up 3.74%. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Coinbase to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference.

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 3:40 p.m. ET / 12:40 p.m. PT.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.80M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 9834838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $96.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc is set at 8.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.69.

How has COIN stock performed recently?

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.17. With this latest performance, COIN shares gained by 58.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 168.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 303.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.09 for Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.43, while it was recorded at 149.01 for the last single week of trading, and 79.13 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]

The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.