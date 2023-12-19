BP plc ADR [BP] is 0.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BP plc ADR [NYSE: BP] gained 0.89% on the last trading session, reaching $35.12 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that bp boosts renewable energy production and efficiency with technology upgrades at Indiana wind farm.

Upgraded wind turbines at Fowler Ridge 1 could generate up to 40% more energy.

The project extends the life of the facility and increases production by deploying a newer, more efficient and reliable technology.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.83M shares, BP reached a trading volume of 6815346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BP plc ADR [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $45.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BP plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP plc ADR is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for BP stock

BP plc ADR [BP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, BP shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.50 for BP plc ADR [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.77, while it was recorded at 35.10 for the last single week of trading, and 37.04 for the last 200 days.

BP plc ADR [BP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BP plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BP plc ADR [BP]

The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.