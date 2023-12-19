BofA Securities slashes price target on Viatris Inc [VTRS] – find out why.

Viatris Inc [NASDAQ: VTRS] loss -1.66% on the last trading session, reaching $10.10 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Viatris Continues its Preparations for Phase 2 of its Strategic Plan by Announcing the Appointment of Theodora “Doretta” Mistras as Chief Financial Officer, Effective March 1, 2024, and Philippe Martin as Chief R&D Officer.

Company thanks Sanjeev Narula for his role in the successful execution of Viatris’ Phase 1 strategy; Narula will support a smooth CFO transition prior to his departure on March 1, 2024.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that, as it prepares to enter Phase 2 of its strategic plan, Theodora “Doretta” Mistras has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective March 1, 2024, and Philippe Martin has been appointed Chief R&D Officer with immediate effect.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.94M shares, VTRS reached a trading volume of 10016247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Viatris Inc [VTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $11.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Viatris Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viatris Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.06.

Trading performance analysis for VTRS stock

Viatris Inc [VTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, VTRS shares gained by 10.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.30 for Viatris Inc [VTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.38, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.81 for the last 200 days.

Viatris Inc [VTRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Viatris Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Viatris Inc [VTRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc go to -2.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Viatris Inc [VTRS]

The top three institutional holders of VTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VTRS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VTRS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.