Boeing Co. [BA] Stock trading around $260.41 per share: What’s Next?

Boeing Co. [NYSE: BA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.46% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.97%. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 12:30 PM that Boeing Appoints Key Senior Leaders.

– Chris Raymond named president and CEO, Boeing Global Services.

Over the last 12 months, BA stock rose by 41.74%. The one-year Boeing Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.54. The average equity rating for BA stock is currently 1.52, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $157.54 billion, with 604.98 million shares outstanding and 604.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.84M shares, BA stock reached a trading volume of 6097870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Boeing Co. [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $264.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Boeing Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boeing Co. is set at 5.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 34.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

Boeing Co. [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.97. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 26.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.47 for Boeing Co. [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.89, while it was recorded at 256.09 for the last single week of trading, and 210.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boeing Co. Fundamentals:

Boeing Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Boeing Co. [BA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.