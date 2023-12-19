Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] moved up 1.84: Why It’s Important

Ault Alliance Inc [AMEX: AULT] closed the trading session at $0.08. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Ault Alliance Announces Gresham Worldwide Defense Business Projects over $50 Million in Annual Revenue for 2024 Amid Strong Demand from Israel and Europe.

Current Backlog Over $50 Million Amidst Rising Global Conflicts.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Giga-tronics, Inc. (OTCQB: GIGA), referred to as Gresham Worldwide (“Gresham Worldwide”), a provider of purpose-built electronic technology solutions for defense and other mission critical applications, projects over $50 million in annual revenue driven by its defense business in 2024, supported by a robust backlog currently at approximately $50 million. This revenue projection is attributed to escalating global conflicts, with a notable surge in demand coming from Israel and Europe.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -99.68 percent and weekly performance of -11.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -98.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -86.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.10M shares, AULT reached to a volume of 7136580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $419.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

AULT stock trade performance evaluation

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.32. With this latest performance, AULT shares dropped by -27.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.06 for Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1234, while it was recorded at 0.0853 for the last single week of trading, and 9.7097 for the last 200 days.

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ault Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.