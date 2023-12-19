Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $78

Astrazeneca plc ADR [NASDAQ: AZN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.77% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.86%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that AstraZeneca to Acquire Icosavax, Including Potential First-in-class RSV and hMPV Combination Vaccine With Positive Phase II Data.

Building on expertise in RSV prevention, acquisition will accelerate ambition to deliver portfolio of protective interventions to address high unmet needs in infectious diseases.

AstraZeneca has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX), a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated, high-potential vaccines using an innovative, protein virus-like particle (VLP) platform.

Over the last 12 months, AZN stock dropped by -5.43%. The one-year Astrazeneca plc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.15. The average equity rating for AZN stock is currently 1.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $204.44 billion, with 3.10 billion shares outstanding and 3.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, AZN stock reached a trading volume of 6273822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $82.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Astrazeneca plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-19-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astrazeneca plc ADR is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.56, while it was recorded at 65.40 for the last single week of trading, and 68.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Astrazeneca plc ADR Fundamentals:

Astrazeneca plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

AZN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Astrazeneca plc ADR go to 12.70%.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.