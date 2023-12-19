Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM] Stock trading around $72.34 per share: What’s Next?

Archer Daniels Midland Co. [NYSE: ADM] plunged by -$3.41 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $72.34. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM that ADM Adds New Capabilities to Its Industry-Leading Flavor Business with Agreement to Acquire Revela Foods.

Revela, with $240 million in projected 2023 sales, adds to ADM’s portfolio with innovative technology to meet demand in the $1.8 billion dairy flavor segment.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ADM (NYSE:ADM), a global leader in human and animal nutrition, today announced it is adding to its flavors capabilities with an agreement to acquire Revela Foods, a Wisconsin-based developer and manufacturer of innovative dairy flavor ingredients and solutions.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. stock has also loss -3.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADM stock has declined by -8.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.35% and lost -22.09% year-on date.

The market cap for ADM stock reached $38.58 billion, with 547.00 million shares outstanding and 529.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, ADM reached a trading volume of 6457132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $91.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-19-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Daniels Midland Co. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 79.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

ADM stock trade performance evaluation

Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.65. With this latest performance, ADM shares dropped by -2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.11 for Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.36, while it was recorded at 74.87 for the last single week of trading, and 76.95 for the last 200 days.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Archer Daniels Midland Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer Daniels Midland Co. go to -5.30%.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ADM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.