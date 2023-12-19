Alcoa Corp [AA] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $29

Alcoa Corp [NYSE: AA] loss -1.86% on the last trading session, reaching $30.52 price per share at the time. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Alcoa Welcomes Clarification of Advanced Manufacturing Tax Credit and Updates Fourth Quarter 2023 Outlook.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) welcomes the U.S. Treasury Department’s (Treasury) announced guidance on Section 45X of the Advanced Manufacturing Tax Credit, enacted as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (the Notice) clarifies that commercial grade aluminum can qualify for the credit, which was designed to incentivize domestic production of critical materials important for the transition to clean energy. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects to record a benefit in Cost of goods sold between $35 million and $40 million (after-tax), or $0.20 to $0.22 per share, related to its Massena smelter in New York and its Warrick smelter in Indiana.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 7192808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alcoa Corp [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $30.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Alcoa Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corp is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96.

Trading performance analysis for AA stock

Alcoa Corp [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.42. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 17.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.21 for Alcoa Corp [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.03, while it was recorded at 28.31 for the last single week of trading, and 32.66 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corp [AA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alcoa Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Alcoa Corp [AA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corp go to 12.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alcoa Corp [AA]

