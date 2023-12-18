Workhorse Group Inc [WKHS] stock Downgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $3.50

Workhorse Group Inc [NASDAQ: WKHS] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.39 during the day while it closed the day at $0.36. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Workhorse Group Expands Dealer Network to Eight Partners Nationwide.

Colonial Equipment Company, located in Maryland, has been servicing the Mid-Atlantic region with transportation solutions since 1982. Over this time, the business has developed strong connections with government agencies and is now partnering with Workhorse to electrify fleets across the country. Colonial Equipment Company will be Workhorse’s GSA AutoChoice provider; the GSA is a service from the U.S. General Services Administration that provides agencies with a reliable way to purchase vehicles.

Workhorse Group Inc stock has also loss -12.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WKHS stock has declined by -36.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -66.36% and lost -76.32% year-on date.

The market cap for WKHS stock reached $93.92 million, with 260.89 million shares outstanding and 252.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.45M shares, WKHS reached a trading volume of 22065163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Workhorse Group Inc [WKHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $0.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

WKHS stock trade performance evaluation

Workhorse Group Inc [WKHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.62. With this latest performance, WKHS shares dropped by -12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for Workhorse Group Inc [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4046, while it was recorded at 0.3779 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8328 for the last 200 days.

Workhorse Group Inc [WKHS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workhorse Group Inc [WKHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2171.64 and a Gross Margin at -649.99. Workhorse Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2334.71.

Return on Total Capital for WKHS is now -68.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workhorse Group Inc [WKHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.32. Additionally, WKHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workhorse Group Inc [WKHS] managed to generate an average of -$354,303 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Workhorse Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.78.

Workhorse Group Inc [WKHS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WKHS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WKHS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.