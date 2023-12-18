why Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.92

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [NASDAQ: WBA] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $25.67 during the day while it closed the day at $25.20. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM that Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index Recognizes WBA for Fourth Consecutive Year.

WBA continues to make strides toward its environmental, social and governance goals.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stock has also gained 8.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WBA stock has inclined by 13.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.87% and lost -32.55% year-on date.

The market cap for WBA stock reached $21.77 billion, with 863.67 million shares outstanding and 712.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.47M shares, WBA reached a trading volume of 22313075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $25.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 155.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

WBA stock trade performance evaluation

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.81. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 16.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.74 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.69, while it was recorded at 24.18 for the last single week of trading, and 27.88 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.15 and a Gross Margin at +17.84. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.21.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 4.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.37. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] managed to generate an average of -$9,305 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc go to -8.27%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.