why Canoo Inc [GOEV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.61

Canoo Inc [NASDAQ: GOEV] traded at a high on 12/15/23, posting a 0.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.26. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Canoo Names Michael Carter as Chief People Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 41253556 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canoo Inc stands at 7.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.99%.

The market cap for GOEV stock reached $201.16 million, with 786.08 million shares outstanding and 647.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.77M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 41253556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canoo Inc [GOEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $1.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canoo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 386.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has GOEV stock performed recently?

Canoo Inc [GOEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -5.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.37 for Canoo Inc [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2906, while it was recorded at 0.2490 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5109 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc [GOEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GOEV is now -151.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -154.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canoo Inc [GOEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.04. Additionally, GOEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canoo Inc [GOEV] managed to generate an average of -$600,608 per employee.Canoo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

Insider trade positions for Canoo Inc [GOEV]

