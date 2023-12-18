why C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.90

C4 Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CCCC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.20% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 280.77%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM that C4 Therapeutics Announces Positive Data from CFT7455 Phase 1 Trial in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma.

Data Support 14 Days On/14 Days Off as Optimal Dosing Schedule; CFT7455 is Well Tolerated with Promising Signs of Anti-Myeloma Activity.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Completed Monotherapy Dose Escalation Demonstrates Anti-Myeloma Activity and Immunomodulatory Effects to Support CFT7455 in Combination with Novel Multiple Myeloma Agents and as a Monotherapy Maintenance Option.

Over the last 12 months, CCCC stock dropped by -39.56%. The one-year C4 Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.35. The average equity rating for CCCC stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $243.94 million, with 48.97 million shares outstanding and 41.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.43M shares, CCCC stock reached a trading volume of 85119367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCC shares is $17.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for C4 Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C4 Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

CCCC Stock Performance Analysis:

C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 280.77. With this latest performance, CCCC shares gained by 175.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.51 for C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.85, while it was recorded at 3.80 for the last single week of trading, and 2.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into C4 Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -416.56 and a Gross Margin at +75.65. C4 Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -412.19.

Return on Total Capital for CCCC is now -32.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.13. Additionally, CCCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] managed to generate an average of -$877,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.C4 Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.39 and a Current Ratio set at 7.39.

CCCC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C4 Therapeutics Inc go to 22.30%.

C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CCCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.