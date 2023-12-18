Wells Fargo lifts Keycorp [KEY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Keycorp [NYSE: KEY] loss -3.05% on the last trading session, reaching $14.32 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 9:15 AM that KeyBank Provides $90.7 Million of Financing for Acquisition and Rehabilitation of Affordable Housing in Monroeville, PA.

HOUSING IN MONROEVILLE, PA. Cambridge Square apartments located near Pittsburgh to be rehabilitated after fire.

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) provided a $35 million construction loan and $15.7 million in 4% federal low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) equity to finance the acquisition and rehabilitation of Cambridge Square Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.

Keycorp represents 933.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.41 billion with the latest information. KEY stock price has been found in the range of $14.27 to $14.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.24M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 25882207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Keycorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $13.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Keycorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keycorp is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.03.

Trading performance analysis for KEY stock

Keycorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.99. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 17.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.95 for Keycorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.56, while it was recorded at 13.85 for the last single week of trading, and 11.24 for the last 200 days.

Keycorp [KEY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keycorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04. Keycorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 6.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keycorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.31. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

Keycorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Keycorp [KEY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keycorp go to -5.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Keycorp [KEY]

