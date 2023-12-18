Wall Street Analyst Initiated Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Schlumberger Ltd. [NYSE: SLB] price plunged by -0.44 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SLB Collaborates with Northern Lights JV and Microsoft to Digitalize Carbon Capture and Storage Value Chain.

Regulatory News:.

SLB (NYSE: SLB) and Northern Lights Joint Venture (NL) announced today they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Microsoft to optimize integrated cloud-based workflows for the operation of Northern Lights, one of the first CO2 transport and storage providers for cross-border carbon capture and storage (CCS). The collaboration will contribute to the development of scalable and cost-efficient digital solutions for the emerging CCS industry.

A sum of 21719803 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.57M shares. Schlumberger Ltd. shares reached a high of $52.50 and dropped to a low of $51.61 until finishing in the latest session at $52.19.

The one-year SLB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.1. The average equity rating for SLB stock is currently 1.21, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $69.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Schlumberger Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Ltd. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 22.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

SLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.95. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.31 for Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.44, while it was recorded at 50.40 for the last single week of trading, and 52.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Schlumberger Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +19.48. Schlumberger Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.21.

Return on Total Capital for SLB is now 14.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.08. Additionally, SLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB] managed to generate an average of $34,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Schlumberger Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

SLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Ltd. go to 28.70%.

Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.