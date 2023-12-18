Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] Revenue clocked in at $1.05 billion, down -47.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] price plunged by -5.10 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Canadians Can Help Protect Loved Ones as We Head into the Holiday Season.

Novavax launches Choose to Protect™ campaign to educate public about importance of updated COVID-19 vaccination.

Recent survey finds that 70% of Canadians believe in the value of COVID-19 vaccination; 74% want to select the COVID-19 vaccine they receive.

A sum of 19911156 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.50M shares. Novavax, Inc. shares reached a high of $5.83 and dropped to a low of $5.38 until finishing in the latest session at $5.40.

The one-year NVAX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.27. The average equity rating for NVAX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $20.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax, Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61.

NVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -12.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.86 for Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.23, while it was recorded at 5.47 for the last single week of trading, and 7.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novavax, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.53 and a Gross Margin at +54.46. Novavax, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$330,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Novavax, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NVAX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NVAX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.